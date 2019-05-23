Red Cross readies to support communities impacted by Arkansas River flooding Video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) - The American Red Cross is monitoring communities along the Arkansas River for needs resulting from potential flooding. The National Weather Service offices in Tulsa and Little Rock have issued multiple flood warnings for communities in Arkansas, with some areas forecasted to exceed levels that occurred during the flood of 1990.

“We are in constant communication with local emergency management officials, and have trained disaster response staff and volunteers ready to respond to support the community,” Lori Arnold, executive director of the Greater Arkansas Chapter said.

Residents in flood warned areas are encouraged to download the free Red Cross Emergency App, available in app stores by searching for “American Red Cross,” visiting redcross.org/apps. The app provides emergency alerts and useful emergency preparedness information.

In the event a Red Cross shelter is opened, individuals and families are encouraged to bring the following items with them:

clothing for a few days

for a few days bedding

toiletries

essential medication

medication a child’s stuffed animal, blanket or other items

child’s stuffed animal, blanket or other items your emergency kit

Individuals wishing to help those affected by disasters like tornadoes and countless other crises may make a gift to American Red Cross Disaster Relief. Financial gifts enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small. Call, click, or text to give: visit redcross.org, call 1-800 RED CROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation or mail a financial donation to your local American Red Cross office for Disaster Relief.

Individuals can also sign up to become a volunteer at www.redcross.org.