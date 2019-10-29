Red ribbon week, promotes drug free life

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It is the international color to stop! This week its popping up all over to send a clear message to stop and think about the dangers of drugs.

Red Ribbon week is the largest and oldest drug prevention program in the country.

Schools nationwide come together and take pride in getting communities involved to promote drug free lives.

At the Rivermarket today, a crowd of kids and community leaders took time to promote living drug free and also honor the men and woman who have died in the fight against the illegal drug use.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Fox 16 News App from the App Store or Google Play.