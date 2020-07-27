“Redevelopment in the Rock” $70M bid dates announced

LITTLE ROCK, Ark (News release) – The Metropolitan Housing Alliance (MHA), in partnership with Gorman & Company and The ITEX Group, announced bid dates for the final phase of the $105 million Redevelopment in the Rock Initiative.

The plan is to renovate more than 800 units of public housing and inject more than $100 million into the Little Rock economy.

The first phase included $35M in renovations to Fred Parris, Cumberland and Jesse Powell Towers. The remaining $70M will go towards extensive renovations at Central High Apartment Homes, Homes at Granite Mountain, Madison Heights I & II, Stephens Apartments and Sunset Terrace.

Bid dates with Gorman & Company for Central High Apartment Homes, Stephens Apartments and Sunset Terrace are as follows:

Construction Bidding Starts: Monday, Aug. 10, 2020

Pre-bid Meeting: Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020

Construction Bids: Thurs., Sept. 24, 2020

In an effort to attract small businesses and tradesmen, Gorman & Company offers its selected subcontractors up-front liquidity and bonding.

Bid dates with The ITEX Group for Madison Heights I & II are as follows:

Construction Bidding Starts: Monday, July 27, 2020

Pre-bid Meetings: Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 and Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020

Construction Bids Due: Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020



Times and locations for each pre-bid meeting will be published with the bid documents located on the MHA website, MHAPHA.org.

“We’re excited to begin the bid process for the final phase of our project,” said Nadine Jarmon, MHA interim executive director. “We will begin accepting bid proposals from local independent contractors and solo tradesmen as part of our goal to create economic development opportunities for Little Rock’s service and construction personnel. By making these much needed improvements, we are ensuring that hundreds of Little Rock citizens are given a quality, affordable, and safe place to call home.”