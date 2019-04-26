Registration open for kids, basketball tournament in Stuttgart Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

STUTTGART, Ark.-- Registration ends on April 29, 2019, for the "3 on 3 backetball tournament" set for next month in Stuttgart.

It's designed to bring the community together.

The tournmet is set for May 4th at the First Christian Church of Stuttgart.

Parents can sign their kids in 5th to 12 grades up by teams. Teams have up to 5 players.

The church is located at 921 S. Main Street, Stuttgart, Arkansas.

Up to 20 teams can register.

We've learned free food will be provided by John 3:16.

Attention STUTTGART families. I just got off the phone with one of the organizers of this community event that aims to bring everyone together. He says they still have more openings for the tournament. Info in pics. #ARNews #Victoryoverviolence #ARdeclarevictory pic.twitter.com/WMA5jHZbVS — Price McKeon (@PriceMcKeon) April 25, 2019

Parents are encouraged to attend.

To volunteer or to sign your kid up contact:

Pastor Charles Banks at 337-344-9345 or

Pastor Al Allen at 870-659-6608.