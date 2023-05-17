HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Serving in law enforcement for nearly half of his life, Captain Leonard Hogg was laid to rest on Wednesday afternoon.

Beginning in 1979, Hogg spent 35 years with the Arkansas State Police before retiring in 2014 ranking as captain. Following retirement, he served as the sheriff of Lincoln County for eight years.

He passed away on May 14 peacefully at CHI Hot Springs Rehab Hospital. He was 68 years old.

His family said serving in law enforcement and following in his parent’s footsteps was his goal ever since he was a child.

“There are no words to describe how much he loved it. It was his ambition from early on in life to be a state trooper and he achieved that goal and achieved captain which is amazing,” daughter Michelle Hogg said.

Many tears fell at the Cutter Morning Star Cemetery in Hot Springs as friends and family said goodbye to the fallen captain.

“He was a man of integrity, man of character and there was just no other like him,” Michelle Hogg said.

Hogg was a loving husband of 47 years, father of two and granddad to many. Michelle Hogg said her father was her hero.

“I had a very dear friend tell me that if the world had more Leonard Hoggs in it, we would be in a much better place,” she said.

Despite a busy work life, Michelle says her dad never let his work come before what meant most to him, family.

“He was always really busy but made sacrifices. He always made time for us, for his family. He coached baseball with my brother and softball with me,” she said.

As emotions ran high, cherishing the memories on the day their loved one is laid to rest, smiles can creep onto faces because Hogg lived a life well spent.

His family said his life of service to the state police, to the sheriff and to his family; that was his whole world.