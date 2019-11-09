Remembering four fallen golden lions

PINE BLUFF, Ark.- Friday night students came together on the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff campus to mourn the loss of four students who died this semester.

Students and staff gathered at the bell tower holding candles, adding to the memorial and sharing stories.

The memorial was not only honoring the student who passed away but it also showed every student they are not alone.

“We lost four students this semester and I honestly believe that it’s important for the campus to grieve, mental health is definitely something we take seriously,” said Jhashaira Farmer, Student.

Jhashaira Farmer is one of many students and staff who lit a candle to honor the four fallen golden lions.

Pictured from left to right: Jaikahb Ingram, Adriana Greenwood, Treylin Cranford and Jaquaun Smith,

Jaikahb Ingram, who was found unconscious in his dorm room.

Adriana Greenwood and Treylin Cranford who was killed in a car crash this week.

Jaquaun Smith, who was killed in a car crash in September.

Farmer spoke about her friend Adriana.

“She was very enthusiastic, she actually had her own business she was very ambitious it was similar to amazon or eBay. As a student she was always ready to learn,” said Farmer.

“We are here to support our students and help them make it through this tragedy,” said Tisha Arnold, UAPB, ” I think tonight really personifies the UAPB spirit and the family atmosphere that we try to foster here. With every student that passed away there was an overwhelming response from students faculty and staff wanting to say something about them.”

Arnold says all four students were well known around the campus and really got involved in extracurriculars.

She says, its a huge tragic loss for the community.

“With this being a family atmosphere, we know when something is wrong when something is off so knowing they were noticed on campus lets them know that they were loved and it will definitely be a somber occasion tonight,” said Arnold.

Counseling will continue to be available on campus.