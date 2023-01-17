LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It is an extremely tough day for everyone at FOX 16 News, and especially everyone connected to FOX 16 News at 9 as show producer Chris Scott passed away earlier Tuesday.

Viewers never got to see Chris, but he was the mastermind working behind the scenes making sure Donna, Kevin and the rest of the FOX 16 News team delivered a top-notch newscast.

He worked closely with our reporters, videographers and production staff, as well as everyone in front of the camera.

Chris got his start in television working in the sports department and transitioned into news, but his true love was sports. He was a huge Razorbacks fan and loved the St. Louis Cardinals.

He was a proud graduate of Catholic High School in Little Rock, and he adored his two nephews Noah and Ryan.

We send our sincere condolences to his mom Cindy, his sister Robin and his entire family. We are praying for your strength and courage, and make no mistake, we will miss him dearly.