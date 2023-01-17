LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It is an extremely hard day for everyone at FOX 16 News as last night a tragedy none of us were prepared for hit home.

We learned Haven Hughes, a beautiful young lady and one of our newest and rising reporters, died in an unfortunate accident. She was a passenger on a motorcycle when it collided with a car. Police are currently investigating the incident.

Haven was a bright light in our newsroom. Her smile was contagious and her desire to be better, day in and day out, was an asset that did not go unnoticed.

She loved reporting and meeting new people, and she wasn’t afraid to ask for advice.

Haven also loved concerts, shopping, dancing and pageants. She especially loved country music and said one day she hoped to pursue a career in the country music industry.

She will be missed. Our hearts are heavy and our prayers are with her and her family.