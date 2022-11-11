LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – If you plan on cruising on Interstate-30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock this weekend, you may want to leave a little bit earlier.

Crews with the Arkansas Department of Transportation will be closing multiple lanes of I-30 starting tonight.

This requires riverfront drive in north little rock to be temporarily closed.

and starting Friday night at 10 p.m.

I-30 westbound will be closed from the I-30/I-40 interchange in North Little Rock to I-630 in Little Rock.

I-30 eastbound will be closed to traffic between I-630 and the Arkansas River Bridge.