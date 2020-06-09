Remix Ideas, Quality Video Service to launch “Shop Black Live” virtual platform on June 12 for local black entrepreneurs

LITTLE ROCK, Ark, (News Release) — ReMix Ideas LLC., Arkansas’s entrepreneurial ecosystem builder, is partnering with Quality Video Service to launch an upcoming QVC-type virtual platform for Black entrepreneurs. Called “Shop Black Live,” the free 60-minute livestream will be held on ReMix Ideas’ Facebook page every Friday at 7 p.m. (CST)

Shop Black Live businesses will range from Black fashion designers and artists to local vendors and makers.

“We offer a marketplace where people can shop safely and from home for quality products at affordable prices,” says Benito Lubazibwa, CEO of ReMix Ideas and founder of Shop Black Live. “As with all of our projects Africa Day Fest, the popular Little Rock Night Market; our Business Academy; the COVID-19 virtual music concerts; and the recent Pop-Up crowdfunding, we are building runways for Black entrepreneurs to thrive during this crisis and beyond through unconventional platforms and solutions.”

Lubazibwa says ReMix decided to start the Shop Black Live event due to ongoing inequities that Black entrepreneurs are experiencing due to systemic racism.