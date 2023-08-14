CONWAY, Ark. – Renewal Ranch, a faith-based addiction recovery program in Conway, announced a new donation of $2.1 million from the Arkansas Opioid Recovery Partnership on Monday.

The organization said that this is the largest funding amount in its history, noting that the money is going to be used to help fund the ranch’s newest building endeavor and ministry services.

The planned Restoring Lives Phase 1 Housing Construction Project will include 6,769 square feet and includes a sitting area, kitchen, dining area, and two community baths and laundry rooms.

The project includes bedrooms for an additional 40 Phase 1 residents. It will also cover the salary for two Campus Supervisors for a year and the cost of a subscription to Apricot case management software.

“We are humbled and grateful to the ARORP Team of Kirk Lane, Tenesha Barnes, Joy Spence and the ARORP Advisory Board for this opportunity as Renewal Ranch continues the front-line battle against the opioid addiction in Arkansas,” Renewal Ranch Executive Director, James A. Loy said. “This is a historic benchmark in our history.”

Officials with the ranch said that the additional capacity makes it where they will be able to provide services to over 225 men and 750 family members annually.

Construction of the Phase 1 Housing Project is set to begin in January of 2024.

Funding from the Arkansas Opioid Recovery Partnership comes from opioid settlements to fund evidence-based programs to abate the opioid epidemic in Arkansas. To learn more, visit ARORP.org.

To learn more about Renewal Ranch, visit them online at TheRenewalRanch.org.