Renters protest for rental assistance

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A group of renters protested Thursday outside of Senator Boozman and Senator Tom Cotton’s offices.

They were asking the senators to pass one $100 billion in rental assistance and find more funding for unemployment assistance.

These renters say Wednesday’s order from the CDC provides relief, but they say it only delays evictions and more needs to be done.

“Without rental assistance, people are going to be in big trouble. This is an emergency and we need to get this taken care of as soon as we can,” said Neil Sealy from Arkansas Renters United.

“We are working hard to reach an agreement to taking care of families and communities that’s what it’s all about,” said Senator John Boozman.

There are programs in Arkansas that offer rental assistance through the Emergency Solutions Grant and Cares Act.