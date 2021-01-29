Rep. French Hill speaks out on Arkansas impact from Keystone pipeline project halt

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Little Rock-based company deeply affected by the decision by the Biden administration to stop the Keystone XL pipeline development is getting support from Capitol Hill.

Rep. French Hill is holding a news conference at Welspun Pipes, where almost 1,200 miles of pipe for the multi-state project was made.

Welspun is the flagship company of the Port of Little Rock, and the company could lose hundreds of jobs and millions in revenue because of the project’s halt.

Hill will be speaking at 2 p.m.