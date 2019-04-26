Report: Blackshire shot 8 times, officer may have 'blacked out' after shooting Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Little Rock Police have released the criminal case file into a deadly police shooting that killed Bradley Blackshire.

The file, released Thursday, shows Officer Charles Starks saw Blackshire, 30, "move his hand from the gear shifter down to the side of his right leg. Officer Starks stated at this point he stepped backward and began moving" toward his patrol car.

Starks says he was also looking for cover if Blackshire would have pulled a weapon.

Investigators say that's when the car Blackshire was driving moved in the officer's direction.

In crime scene photos released in the file, it shows a gun on the passenger side floorboard.

Police say the gun, which witnesses say belonged to Blackshire, had been reported stolen from a car break-in earlier in the year.

An autopsy report, originally redacted but obtained through a source, shows Blackshire was shot eight times and tested positive for cannabinoids, cocaine, methamphetamines and PCP (also known as Angel Dust).

The autopsy report shows the medical examiner also found an old bullet in his leg from a previous injury.

The file shows "Officer Starks stated there was a period of time he did not remember or he had blacked out. Officer Starks describes this time period from when he observed the bullet hole in the passenger side windshield to being off the hood and seeing the suspect vehicle at the fence row."

Investigators say the car Blackshire was driving was reported stolen by a rental car company in January to Bryant Police. Authorities say the car was used in crimes in the Jonesboro area.

Witnesses say another man, not Blackshire, was driving the same stolen car the morning of the officer-involved shooting.

Officer Starks remains relieved of duty, pending review of the Internal Affairs investigation, which should be completed by the end of next week.