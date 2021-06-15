Report: Little Rock accelerates (safely, after checking the rearview mirror) to top 5 for safest driving cities

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Here’s a thought for the road: While you may think you’re among some awful drivers while sitting in traffic, one report suggests that’s not the case for Little Rock.

According to a report, Little Rock is the third-safest city for driving.

QuoteWizard, a LendingTree company, released a report Tuesday listing the 70 best and worst driving cities in the country.

The data was gathered from 2 million car insurance quotes from drivers in the top 70 cities.

The rankings were determined based on the number of accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs and citations.

While Little Rock was ranked the third safest city to drive in overall, it ranked fourth for the least speeding tickets, had the fifth-least citations.

According to QuoteWizard, Little Rock’s ratings have gotten better, going from seventh-best in 2017 and 2018, sixth-best in 2019 to third-best in 2021.

QuoteWizard also mentioned in their findings that the City of Little Rock has launched a Friendly Driver Certification Program, which is an educational program for drivers how to safely drive around cyclists and pedestrians. For more information on the program, visit the City of Little Rock’s website.

The City of Little Rock is also engineering the streets to help drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.

To see QuoteWizard’s full report, click here.