Report: Nearly 34,000 adults 25 and older live with parents in Little Rock metro area

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A newly-released report revealed that more than 7% of adults 25 and older in the Little Rock metro area still live with their parents.

According to the report from Namechk.com, 7.2% of adults still live with their parents, compared to 7.3% nationally. The report included only included metropolitan areas with at least 100,000 people in the analysis.

The total number of adults living with their parents in the metro area are 33,993, which is an increase of 1.3 in the last 10 years.

Researchers also believe that the pandemic has played a part in adults returning to their parent’s home. Data shows that the percentage of young adults aged 18 to 29 have increased from 47% in February to 52% just a few months later.

Data also shows that other factors such as race, gender and location vary in the share of adults living with their parents. According to the report, 5.8% of non-hispanic white adults are the least likely to live with their parents, while 11.4% Black adults are most likely to live with their parents.

The analysis also found that 7.6% of adults in the metropolitan area are most likely to live with their parents, compared to the 6.0% of those living outside the metro area.

To view the full report, visit the Namechk.com.