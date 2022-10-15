LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A community is coming together to stand up against violence in the city.

This week, the Little Rock Police Department recorded the city’s 65th homicide of the year, tying last year’s record.

People in the city now say enough is enough.

A group of people in the community met Saturday to discuss possible solutions to bring those crime numbers down.

The group calls themselves “Residents in Action” and they said change is going to start by building bonds in the neighborhood.

“There are no solutions to crime, there are no solutions to many things without residents being involved, and that has really been the missing ingredient,” attendee at the meeting, Sky Brower said.

Saturday, people in the Reservoir Road community came together for a first of its kind meeting.

“We’ve got folks here with the Little Rock Police Department and also with the city who are here to talk about public safety opportunities for the community resources for the community and ways that we can engage together to make this city a better place for everyone,” Chair of the Racial and Cultural Commission for the City of Little Rock said.

As crime numbers tick up, scenes like this are becoming more common in the capital city.

Neighbors from Reservoir Road said its time a solution is brought to light and they said it starts with getting to know one another.

“It is important for residents to get involved and active in the community because when we come together, we can do so much more. When we can come together and collaborate on what we want to see in our city, what we as residents want to see in our neighborhoods, we can accomplish that,” Brown said.

With one goal… to build community.

“Bringing folks together, to work together for a better future for all of us,” stated Brown.

One attendee at the meeting said meetings like this are crucial.

“We tend to rely on government to solve all of our problems for us, crime is one of those things. We need to get to know each other in our communities. We need to know our neighbors. We need to know people on our street, not just next door, several houses down. We need to know people on the street past us. We need to know people in the neighborhood past us, and we need to know people all throughout the city,” Brower stated.

Change won’t happen overnight, but group leaders said the meeting brought them hope for a light at the end of the tunnel.

“It’s just been, it’s been phenomenal. There’s a lot of interest in making some change,” Brower stated.

The organizer of the event said they were happy to provide a place for people to come together and strive for a better future, and they hope to have more meetings like this in other parts of the city.