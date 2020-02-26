Restaurant featured on ’24 HRS to Hell and Back’ faces complications

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — You may have watched Gordon Ramsay’s show ’24 HRS to Hell and Back’ right before the news tonight.

Well in tonight’s episode it featured a couple of restaurants in Central Arkansas.

Our Re’Chelle Turner was outside one of those establishments as the show aired, and this is what she found.

The doors at South Boulevard in North Little Rock are closed. Tonight the restaurant was set to have a watch party because they were featured on Chef Gordon Ramsay’s hit TV show.

We spoke to the owner in January about the experience. The restaurant got a complete makeover and the menu was revamped.

Last week Fox 16 started to get messages about the restaurant being closed so we started to investigate.

The property manager tells us the owner was evicted, and is $22,000 behind on rent.

Back in September, Sery said the show contacted her asking for her permission to film the episode on ’24 HRS to Hell and Back’. Sery said Jermaine, the owner promised to get caught up on payments once the show was over, but she said he never did.

She provided Fox 16 with several copies of bounced checks dating back to September.

On November 14, 2019 Sery filed an unlawful notice of detainee and terminated Jermaine’s lease.

We interviewed Jermaine and the workers at South Boulevard about the experience in January.

The Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission told Fox 16 the liquor license was suspended because of unpaid taxes on January 24, 2020.

Sery said she changed the locks twice at South Boulevard and told Jermaine he had to be out of the building by February 7, 2020.

Jermaine did not want to speak with us on camera. He told us he got behind on rent and denies some of the statements Sery made.

Jermaine tells us he hopes to meet with Sery and hopes they can work out an agreement to get his business up and running.