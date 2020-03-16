Restaurants speak out about the spread of COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Restaurant owners are already feeling the pitch when it comes to the spread of COVID-19.

Popular downtown Little Rock spot “At the Corner” started making adjustments last week, but as of Monday all in restaurant dining has been halted.

“We want to prevent the number of cases and deaths in the state of Arkansas and it’s our responsibility as a business owner to do that,” said Owner Helen Grace King.

The family owned diner is moving operations to curbside and extending to a dinner menu as well. The restaurant supports many other local farmers and bakeries on their menu plus their employees so they say community support is crucial during this time.

Multiple “Yellow Rocket Concepts” restaurants will also be temporarily stopped in restaurant dining. Those include Heights Taco & Tamale, Big Orange, ZaZa’s, and Local Lime.

Those restaurants will also move to drive thru or curbside pick up. Owner Ben Brainard said they are committed to paying their employees during the duration of this.

“It is our job as owners to protect the people with whom we work and the only thing we know to do is continue to sell food in whatever way we can to continue revenue stream so we can continue to pay people,” explain Brainard.

Local catering company “Cater to You” is now offering deliveries and curb side. They will eventually move to just that.

“We are just trying to do our part to keep the community healthy and supply them with what they need,” said Karen kozlowski.

Every restaurant encouraging everyone to eat local so that they can stay afloat during this challenging time. Reach out to your favorite spot to ask how to get their food.