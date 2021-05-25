Rhythm in the Rock announces weekend concerts throughout June

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A music and food festival for families called ‘Rhythm in the Rock’ will take place every Sunday afternoon in the month of June.

The events will happen between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. June 6, 13, 20 and 27 in the outdoor space at 1415 West 17th Street in downtown Little Rock. There will be no cost to attend each event.

Each week, a different live musical act will perform with a rotating variety of food trucks on hand.

There will also be kids activities and various nonprofits will be on site to raise awareness towards their individual causes.

Musical acts include:

June 6: Amy LaVere + Will Sexton, Richie Johnson

June 13: John Paul Keith

June 20: Salty Dogs, Issac Alexander

June 27: Levelle Davison, Cats & Dogs

“This is our effort to support Little Rock’s music scene, our city’s food truck businesses, nonprofits, and to provide fun outdoor activities for families,” said Roby Brock, co-owner of Red & Blue Events Venue. “After a year of the pandemic and with improving conditions and warmer weather, we wanted to encourage folks to return to a sense of normal with their entertainment options. We hope Sunday afternoons and early evenings will give families a great option to get back out in the community safely and in an enjoyable, laid-back way.”