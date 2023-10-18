NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Wednesday for a state-of-the-art 1.2 million square foot Lowe’s distribution facility in North Little Rock.

The $120 million facility will be located on US 70, near Galloway.

Officials said it will allow Lowe’s to provide faster and more predictable deliveries to customers.

Penske Logistics Operations Senior Vice President Pete Bayer said the project represents a significant investment in the community and couldn’t exist without one thing.

“I tell folks I’m in the people business, and what we have found in North Little Rock is a high-quality community, with great people, and that’s what is going to make any business successful,” Bayer said.

The distribution center will start shipping appliances and other products out immediately.