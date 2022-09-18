LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Sundays are important for church congregations, but this Sunday was especially memorable for a Little Rock congregation.

Fellowship Christian Church of Little Rock held a ribbon cutting for its Sunset Lane campus on Sunday morning. Pastor Kevin A. Kelly cut the ribbon, marking the end of a year-long process.

For the past year, the church has been meeting in Maumelle as members and staff worked toward opening its renovated location on the church’s first anniversary.

The church was founded by Kelly a year ago. The church began with 22 members and, in a year, now has about 450 members.