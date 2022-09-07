LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Everyone deserves a second chance.

That’s why officials with the city of Little Rock, Pulaski County and the Central Arkansas re-entry coalition gathered Wednesday to talk about their upcoming ‘Rights After Wrongs’ community event.

The event is a one-stop day of service, connecting formerly incarcerated individuals with several resources.

Resources that include leniency court, driver assistance, job searches, record sealing and more.

If you need help or want to make a difference, the ‘Rights After Wrongs’ event will take place September 17 at the development center on John Barrow Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.