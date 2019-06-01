Rising water forces charter school to relocate students for remainder of school year Video Video

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Rising flood waters are forcing students at a North Little Rock charter school out of their classrooms.

"We've got a waterfront view now, whether we want it or not," Sarah Shannon, the Principal of Capital City Lighthouse Charter School said while looking out a classroom window.

Parking spots and playgrounds are now under pools of water.

"Everywhere that you see water we would have students," Shannon said.

"It's tough, it's tough to see this."

She showed us inside the back building where electricity is out and water is inches from coming in.

"It's right there at the floor level," Shannon said relieved it's not inside yet, but knows it's only a matter of time.

Classroom walls are bare and seats stack up in the hallway.

"It breaks my heart to see our classrooms having to be emptied out and school's not even ended yet," she said.

Teachers, staff and volunteers are going with the flow, spending their Friday trying to preserve equipment and furniture by moving it from the back building to the main building on higher ground.

"No it's not fun, no it's not comfortable, it is hot in that building, but they are stepping in and doing what needs to be done," Shannon said grateful for the dozens of people helping.

There are two more weeks left of school and regional director of operations for Lighthouse Academies of Arkansas, LaShawnda Noel says they'll be busing the North Little Rock students to its Jacksonville campus.

"We're going to finish strong, and hopefully dry!" Noel said.

It's just not exactly how they wanted it to end.

They will continue to need volunteers to help sand bag the main building and protect it as best as possible, as the water is expected to continue to rise.