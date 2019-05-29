Rising water preparations being made in North Little Rock neighborhood

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — River Front Park and Ott Park are now closed.

The city says about 50 homes are threatened so this morning they went door to door informing families that evacuation is recommended.

Some of them are in the Willow Beach area where fresh piles of sand were getting bagged and placed around homes today.

“So I don’t really think they know exactly what the levels going to be, but we know we’re going to be prepared the best we can. You know that’s all we can do, prepare for the worst and hope for the best,” says John Santoro.

There are four public locations for folks in North Little Rock to get free sand.