RISON, Ark. – A man is dead after a collision involving a train in Rison.

The deceased man has been identified as 37-year-old Jay Warner of Rison.

It happened on Main Street north of West 1st Street just before 3:00 a.m.

According to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police, the car driven by Warner was southbound when it entered the crossing and was struck by the westbound train.

No other injuries were reported.

The investigation into the collision is continuing.