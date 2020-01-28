Rival Schools Raise Funds Together for Kindergartener’s Make-A-Wish

Bitter rivals created a sweet moment on Monday morning — Just another reason to love high school sports.

Clinton ISD and Heber Springs ISD joined forces before their rivalry football game, the Battle of Little Red, to grant a little girl’s wish. The schools held fundraisers and raised $12,000 in order to give a local child a Make-A-Wish trip.

Serenity McCarley underwent a liver transplant at age 3. As a kindergartener, she is now headed to Disney World. The school surprised her at a pep rally on Monday.

FOX16’s Nick Walters has the story.