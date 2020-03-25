River Valley teachers bring lessons to social media

RUSSELLVILLE Ark. – School is out in the Natural State for at least three more weeks. Now students have to complete A.M.I. packets to make up for missed time in class, but some students are having trouble without that in-person instruction. Teachers in the River Valley are taking to Facebook Live to give students some digital tutoring.

Students now have to learn from home and studying from a packet is the new normal.

“This is a shock for them. This is a shock for parents,” Russellville resident Randy “Spaceman” Hendrix said.

With no teachers standing in front of them, it’s falling on parents to help their kids understand the material.

“If the parents are anything like I am they don’t know anything about that packet,” Hendrix said.

That’s why Hendrix thought of a way to bring the classroom to the students’ living room.

“We said why not make it as close to school as we can possibly do,” Hendrix said.

Seasoned teachers like Brenda McCurdy are bringing their lessons to social media. McCurdy has been teaching at Dardanelle High School for about 30 years but has never had to teach like this.

“We’re in uncharted waters,” McCurdy said.

She hops onto Facebook Live ready to solve problems and answer any questions students or parents may have.

“Sometimes they just forget the basics,” McCurdy said.

As more and more people tune in, they’re hoping to keep the minds sharp in a time of isolation.

“Our goal is just to make it as normal as we can as long as we can for as long as we need to,” Hendrix said.

Hendrix is working to get a teacher for each subject and have live videos every day for students to tune into. You can watch those videos on his page Spaceman Travels the River Valley.