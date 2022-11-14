LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Riverdale Shopping Center was rebought on May 20th. The shopping center is currently under construction for renovations.

The two purchasing partners are T.J. Lefler, owner of Lefler Capital, and Travis Hester, owner of Eat My Catfish.

The renovations will be complete with more than 500K in landscaping, new facade on property, new pylon sign, new parking lot, and signs, and the movie theatre will look different from the outside.

A large company, Goodwill, is opening its 37th location in the Shopping Center of December 8th. A location they said – they wouldn’t miss.

“We believe this store will catapult all of our Little Rock surrounding stores for Goodwill – it’ll be one of our best.” S.V.P and C.O.O of Goodwill, Trent Wuenstel, said.

This Goodwill location will have a career service center to offer the community.

“I think the most exciting thing about having a store in a location in a community is not just the retail environment we have, but we’re also part of the community.” he said.

Another addition to the Shopping Center is one of the purchasing partners, Hester’s, fan favorite chain – Eat My Catfish.

“This location is different, we have one in North Little Rock, and Little Rock – but this is in the middle of those” Hester said.

The shops that are currently there will remain there, alongside the new additions.

Lefler said he expects many store fronts to join as the work continues.

We do not have any information regarding when we can see the renovations complete.