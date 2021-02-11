Road conditions as freezing weather settles in

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We have been monitoring the road conditions across the capital city as crews work to treat the roads.

Things on some roads have been cleared but officials are still reminding people to be mindful of ice patches and to take it slow when driving.

“Roughly four or five years ago but it was mostly snow then,” Director for North Little Rock Street Department, Patrick Lane said.

It’s been a while since Central Arkansas has seen icy conditions like this.

Both the city of North Little Rock and Little Rock said they are prepared.



“We’ve been working ever since about 2:15, salting, sanding the streets, the major artery,” Lane said.

Lane said they are working 24 hours to treat the roads and keep drivers safe in North Little Rock.



“Stay patient,” Lane said. “The residents should be patient on the side streets because our main focus is the artery the main artery throughout the city so that people can get to them. The side streets will be next on the lists.”



He also has a message for folks across the natural state.

“1. Don’t come out, 2. Where ever you are going, take your time, relax, the roads are really not that bad — when people get in a hurry is when the problem comes,” Lane said.

Officials with the city of North Little Rock said they will keep working through the night and have a shift working until at least 7 a.m.

In Little Rock, the operations coordinator said they are still trying to figure out how to approach everything since the temperature is expected to drop overnight.