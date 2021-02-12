Road conditions still icy in some areas

CABOT, Ark. — Some places are still dealing with a lot of ice after winter weather moved through.

There’s been constant traffic on Main Street but a lot of people taking slow on Friday.

Many of the drivers we spoke to said they’ve seen several crashes and accidents because of ice.

“We slid back crashing into both of them and then more vehicles from behind us were trying to do the same thing,” Seamus Farrell said.

Farrell was in a situation no one wants to be in.

He was involved in a 11- car pile up Friday morning in Beebe.

Farrell said it all happened so fast, he said they were taking it slow but everyone trying to go up the same hill slid into each other.

“We don’t have the roads cleared as the city part, they have,” Farrell said. “So again if you don’t have to leave, don’t go outside no matter what. It’s only going to get worse.”

He isn’t the only one who’s been involved in a crash.

“It’s definitely dangerous on these streets right now, I’ve seen almost maybe three or four wrecks since we’ve been out,” Cabot resident, Brittany Woodall said.

Now some people in other areas like Cabot are warning folks about coming outside.

“I actually thought it was snow until I went outside to take my son and it was all frozen,” Woodall.

“My driveway was very covered in ice and so is my street that I live on,” Stacey Wiles said.

Wiles said she lives in Cabot and some of the streets are good but others are still icy.

Despite the conditions people are still out and about Friday.

"Taking it slow, definitely slow I would say most definitely," Wiles said. "Roads are somewhat clear but there are some icy spots."

Everyone we talked with said they are trying to prepare for the next storm. Many are worried about the ice that is still out there.