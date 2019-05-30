Road rage blamed for morning shooting in Little Rock

Little Rock police are investigating a rush-hour shooting that might have stemmed from road rage, according to a police report.

A driver opened fire on another driver near 12th Street and Fair Park, striking the victim’s driver-side door and shattering a window, according to police. It happened around 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

A ShotSpotter notification alerted officers to the shooting.

“It got us to the area quick. We were able to recover some type of shell casing,” Officer Eric Barnes says.

The victim got a ride to the hospital with injuries from the shattered glass, according to a police report.

The shooting also led to damage at a nearby auto parts store.

“When officers arrived, they found a nearby business that had a window broken out,” Barnes says.

The shooting happened in an area that is no stranger to violence.

“That’s just life in this neighborhood, I guess,” Steve Wayfield says.

Wayfield has owned the Discount Trophies store on 12th Street for the past 41 years.

Over time, he says his store has been hit by bullets coming through the storefront window and also coming down through the roof.

“We have good customers come in that are trying to stop the violence, but nobody’s got that magic answer yet,” Wayfield says.

As for Wednesday’s shooting, no arrests have been made. A police report listed an SUV-style Lexus as the suspect’s car and described the suspect as a black male.