NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Road work on JFK and A Avenue in North Little Rock has been delayed until Thursday, May 6.

According to officials with the City of North Little Rock, the Arkansas Department of Transportation had planned to mill and inlay JFK and A Avenue Monday but the work has been delayed.

Officials note A Avenue will be closed from 8:45 a.m. until 3 p.m. Thursday and one northbound lane on JFK will be closed.

City officials say ARDOT will try to get all of the work done in one day.