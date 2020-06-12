Road work requires lane Closures on Interstate 630 in Little Rock

PULASKI COUNTY (News release) – Drainage improvements on Interstate 630 will require nighttime lane closures in Little Rock, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) officials.

Weather permitting, crews will close the outside two lanes of eastbound I-630 between John Barrow and Rodney Parham Roads to improve drainage on the eastbound shoulder and slope. Eastbound ramps within the work zone will remain open during the improvements. These closures will occur nightly from Monday, June 15 through Friday, June 19, between 7:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

Traffic will be controlled with construction barrels and signage. The public is advised to be cautious when traveling in the work zone and watch for slower traffic speeds.