Rock City Burger Week kicks off with beefy burger deals, chance at an Ultimate Burger Cookout

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — MOOOOve over Chicken Sandwich wars, Rock City Burger Week is coming to the Little Rock and North Little Rock area on August 23.

Participating restaurants will offer a $7 burger as part of the week-long event.

Burger lovers will be able to print out a burger passport and get a stamp noting that the $7 burger was purchased. There will be a random drawing of submitted passports with the winner receiving an Ultimate Burger Cookout with 25 friends. Participants will need to visit at least 4 different restaurants to enter.

The Arkansas Foodbank will receive $1 for each of the first 1,000 burgers sold at participating restaurants from the Arkansas Beef Council.

The participating restaurants include:

  • Alley Oops
  • Big Whiskey’s
  • Hill Station
  • David’s Burgers
  • Hubcap Burger Company
  • The Box
  • Bennett’s Casual Dining
  • Rosie’s Pot and Kettle
  • Midtown Billiards
  • Town Pump
  • Homer’s East
  • Brood & Barley
  • Cypress Social
  • Petit & Keet
  • Loca Luna
  • Red Door
  • Corky’s (WLR)
  • Diamond Bear Brewery
  • Skinny J’s

For more information and to download the Burger passport click HERE.

