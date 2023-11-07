LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s time to break out the sneakers this Thanksgiving.

Rock City running announced on Tuesday the 12th annual Gobbler Turkey Trot will be held this Thanksgiving Day.

Event planners said the run will begin at 8 a.m. in The Heights at 1825 N Grant Street. Prior to the main run, Tom’s Tiny Trot will be held for “little runners and walkers.”

Owner of Rock City Running Bill Torrey said that it is important to continue the annual event for the community after the event was founded by Go! Running in 2011.

“When our friends at the former Go! Running asked us to take it over, there was no hesitation.” Torrey said.

The event’s only entry fee is donations of either canned goods, non-perishable food items or monetary donations to the Arkansas Foodbank.

“We all have much to be thankful for this Thanksgiving,” Torrey said. “We hope to make this the best year yet.”

Every year, the trot attracts more than 2,000 people and collects enough donations for over 20,000 meals, according to organizers.

Registration can be found on RunSignUp.com.