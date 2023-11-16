LITTLE ROCK, ARK. – A yearly Thanksgiving tradition in the capital city will bring runners together for a good cause.
Bill Torey from Rock City Running joined FOX 16 Good Day with more details on The Gobbler Turkey Trot. The race will be held Thanksgiving Day with a 3, 4, or 6.5 mile family fun run and walk option.
Admission is free, but attendees must bring canned goods, non-perishable food items or money donations to benefit the Arkansas Foodbank.
Items that are needed by the Arkansas Food Bank include:
- Cornbread/stuffing mix
- Canned meat
- Cranberry sauce
- Canned veggies
- Mashed potato mix
- Canned/instant gravy
- Canned sweet potatoes
- Mac and cheese
- Canned fruit
- Canned pumpkin
The run will start at 8 a.m. in The Heights. There will also be a Tom’s Tiny Trot for young runners before the main run.
To sign up for the event, visit RunSignUp.com.