LITTLE ROCK, ARK. – A yearly Thanksgiving tradition in the capital city will bring runners together for a good cause.

Bill Torey from Rock City Running joined FOX 16 Good Day with more details on The Gobbler Turkey Trot. The race will be held Thanksgiving Day with a 3, 4, or 6.5 mile family fun run and walk option.

Admission is free, but attendees must bring canned goods, non-perishable food items or money donations to benefit the Arkansas Foodbank.

Items that are needed by the Arkansas Food Bank include: Cornbread/stuffing mix

Canned meat

Cranberry sauce

Canned veggies

Mashed potato mix

Canned/instant gravy

Canned sweet potatoes

Mac and cheese

Canned fruit

Canned pumpkin

The run will start at 8 a.m. in The Heights. There will also be a Tom’s Tiny Trot for young runners before the main run.

To sign up for the event, visit RunSignUp.com.