Rock Region Metro asking public for help on improvements to their system

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Rock Region Metro is holding meetings to ask riders what can be done to improve their routes and the system as a whole, but not everyone is on board with changes to the metro system in Central Arkansas.

Several protestors gathered outside of Simmons Bank Arena where the meeting was taking place on Tuesday.

They say they are cutting routes to several neighborhoods and replacing them with micro-transit drivers.

“We understand what Metro is trying to do to reach areas that have not been reached we understand that. But to take service away from neighborhoods where the buses have gone for years, that is taking away from our passengers, and we are passionate about our,” said Carl Beecham from Amalgamated Transit.

There are two more meetings taking place where riders can give their input. One is Wednesday, July 8, at 5:30 p.m. at Simmons Bank Arena and the third meeting is Thursday, July 9, at the Central Arkansas Library System at 11:30 a.m.