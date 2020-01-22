Rock Region Metro seeks public comments to improve service

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Rock Region Metro held the first of four public comment meetings asking users and non-users of their buses what they can do to improve their services.

Rock Region is looking to potentially change routes, add more buses to current routes, potentially expand service into Saline and Faulkner County, and even expand their on-demand service pilot program.

Karen Michelle Collins, who lives near Roland, says that she is completely dependent on the bus and would like to see more service options in her area. She says, “I have no car, no vehicle, the bus is my transportation.”

Collins picks activities and restaurants based on their proximity to a bus stop and even applied for her job because there was a bus stop near her employer.

Rock Region Metro will release a report in May with possible recommendations and for the public to be able to comment on those as well.

Two more meeting will be held on Thursday:

11 am – 1 pm at the Dee Brown branch of the Central Arkansas Library System (6325 Baseline Rd, Little Rock)

5 pm – 7 pm at Noah’s Event Center (21 Rahling Circle, Little Rock)

If you cannot make it to any meeting click here and you can submit your comments online.