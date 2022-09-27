LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It looks like the early bird not only got the worm but also may have a smoother commute beginning Wednesday.

Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that the Rodney Parham overpass on Cantrell is set to open to traffic over the next couple of days.

According to ARDOT officials, westbound lanes will shift onto the new overpass starting at 8 p.m. Wednesday night with the transition being fully complete by 6 a.m. Thursday morning.

ARDOT crews will then switch the transition to eastbound lanes, opening the overpass Thursday night with that shift being completed by 6 a.m. Friday morning.

Once that shift is complete, eastbound traffic will not have to stop after passing the Woodland Heights intersection until crossing Interstate 430.

Traffic from Rodney Parham will stay below the new overpass.

Additionally, Southridge Drive at Cantrell Road will be closed beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday until the work is complete.