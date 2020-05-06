Rogers Physician pleads guilty to over-prescribing opiates

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – David Clay Fowlkes, Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas, announced that Dr. Robin Ann Cox, 64, of Greenwood Arkansas, plead guilty today to one count of Distribution of a Controlled Substance without an Effective Prescription.

According to the plea agreement, Dr.Cox was employed by the Arkansas Medical Clinic (AMC) in Rogers, Arkansas. Cox and the owner of AMC contacted the DEA by telephone to report that prescriptions from Cox’ s previous employment had been fraudulently written and filled. Cox specifically identified a prescription for patient D.S. written on May 19, 2019 and filled on May 20, 2019, and a prescription for F. R. dated May 17, 2019 and filled on May 17, 2019. During the investigation into these prescriptions, the DEA discovered that Cox had written D.S. his/her prescription in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant in Fort Smith, Arkansas, in the Western District of Arkansas, Fort Smith Division.

Agencies participating in the investigation are the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), DEA Diversion Little Rock, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the United States Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (HHS), the Springdale Police Department and the Rogers Police Department. Special Assistant United States Attorney Anne Gardner is prosecuting the case for the United States.