UPDATE: Suspect in Romance murder arrested

Update:

ROMANCE, Ark. — On Saturday, March 28, 2020, at about 1:21 p.m., the White County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1932 Highway 5 in Romance regarding a silver-colored Chevrolet Silverado abandoned behind the business. Deputies learned the vehicle belonged to Charles E. Hogue of 108 S. Skyview Circle in Romance.

White County Deputies then responded to the house to follow up and found a white male, later identified as Charles E. Hogue, 73, owner of the home and vehicle, dead in the back yard. A crime scene was established, and Detectives with the White County Sheriff’s Department responded to investigate the incident as a homicide.

Throughout the investigation, Christopher S. Brown, 23 of Romance, was developed as a suspect.

On May 21, 2020, Brown met with Detectives at the White County Sheriff’s Office and provided a statement of his involvement. A search warrant was then executed at Brown’s residence where additional evidence was collected.

Brown was arrested for Capital Murder, a class Y felony, Theft of Property, a class D felony, and Tampering with Physical Evidence, a class D felony. Brown is scheduled to appear in court on July 7, 2020.

Brown is scheduled for a bond hearing on May 22, 2020 at 9 a.m.

This case is still an ongoing investigation.

ROMANCE, Ark.- The White County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a Romance man was found dead in his backyard Saturday.

According to a statement sent Tuesday from the White County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 1:20 Saturday afternoon to a call about a silver-colored Chevrolet Silverado that was abandoned behind a business on the 1900 block of Highway 5 in Romance.

Deputies learned that the truck belonged to Charles E. Hogue, 73 of Romance.

According to the White County Sheriff’s Office, when deputies arrived at Hogue’s home on the 100 block of S. Skyview Cir., Hogue was found dead in the backyard.

The White County Sheriff’s Office says this is being investigated as a homicide.

Hogue’s body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

If you have any information about the homicide, call the White County Sheriff’s Department at (501) 279-6279 or the White County Dispatch Communications Center at (501) 279-6241.