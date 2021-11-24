Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkansas celebrates 40 years

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkansas is celebrating 40 years of providing a home away from home for Arkansas families. 

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkansas was officially designated a chapter on Nov. 25, 1981. 

“We couldn’t be more thankful this year than to celebrate our 40th birthday on Thanksgiving,” RMHCA executive director Janell Mason said. 

The original eight-bedroom House opened as Parents and Friends of Children in 1979. Two years later the local McDonald’s co-op stepped in to help create a Ronald McDonald House in Arkansas.

After two expansions and outgrowing the first House, the current 32-bedroom house opened in 2016 to provide a home-away-from-home to more than 1,200 families each year. 

RMHCA will celebrate its 40th anniversary Thursday with a cake cutting ceremony and later in February at the 2022 Chocolate Fantasy Ball. 

For more information and ways to help RMHCA, visit www.rmhcarkansas.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories