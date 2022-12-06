LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Ronald McDonald House, long known for keeping a light on for Moms and Dads who may have a child in the hospital, received a huge boost today.

The organization received a $10,000 check Tuesday, donated from area McDonald’s restaurants.

“It’s critically important because it’s a home away from home, rather than having those families stay in hotels, or someplace that is not convenient for them,” McDonald`s owner-operator Eliecer Palacios said. “We can offer a place that has not only a bed for them but meals as well”

The Ronald McDonald House can accommodate 34 families at no cost while guests’ children are hospitalized.