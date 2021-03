PINE BLUFF, Ark. - Saturday morning's homicide of a 15 year old marks the sixth in the city of Pine Bluff since the start of 2021, and the second where the victim was a teenager. Now, neighbors and community leaders are coming together to try and find solutions so that the series of violent crimes doesn't become a trend.

Pine Bluff is still reeling from one act of violence after another, with the latest homicide happening less than a week after the city's fifth. For neighbors in the area, the amount of shootings seems to be never ending. "I feel like it's almost becoming normalized," said Kerri Williams, who volunteers with community group United Citizens of Pine Bluff. Lawmakers agree that the violence has become an issue, with six deaths happening only three months into the year. "One is too much," said State Rep. Vivian Flowers of District 17. "There's a lot that needs to be done, even down to basic lighting."