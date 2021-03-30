Rose Bud student arrested after multiple online threats

UPDATE:

ROSE BUD, Ark. — According to authorities a Rose Bud High School student was just arrested for threats made against school.

School officials have said the school will open tomorrow and classes will resume in person.

BREAKING NEWS: A Rose Bud High School student was just arrested for the threats made against the school and students, according to the superintendent. A search warrant was executed this afternoon by local authorities.#ARNews #team20 pic.twitter.com/pKfDx0O2nz — Haylee Brooks (@Haylee__Brooks) March 31, 2021

ORIGINAL STORY:

Students in the Rose Bud School District have been learning virtually this week following multiple online threats.

Tuesday, the district says students will not be allowed back into the building until the person responsible is caught.

“It is very scary,” said Allen Blackwell, Superintendent, “Through snapchat we had specific students that were threatened.”

Allen Blackwell the Superintended of Rose Bud said about ten high school students were named as targets over the social app.

This threat coming just hours after the campus was cleared from its first threat Monday morning.

“An online threat sent to our high school principal- basically a bomb threat,” said Blackwell.

Blackwell said the bomb threat was targeting the High School and Elementary School.

All buildings were checked and cleared by law enforcement.

“We actually did two sweeps through all of our buildings,” said Blackwell.

Blackwell said the threats came from fake accounts.

He said local police are working with the FBI’s Cyber Unit searching for whoever is responsible for the treats.

Until someone is caught, the school will remain empty.

“We do not want our students to be put into harm’s way and at this point with not knowing, we just aren’t going to bring our kids back until we do know,” said Blackwell.