Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer coming to Robinson Performance Hall

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer the musical is coming to Robinson Performance Hall on December 3.

Following five successful years of touring and more than 500 performances, the “most famous reindeer of all” from the longest running and highest rated holiday television special will fly into cities across the country live on stage with the critically acclaimed Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical (www.rudolphthemusical.com). The world’s most famous reindeer and a holly jolly cast of iconic characters including Hermey the Elf, Yukon Cornelius and the Abominable Snow Monster will help Santa save Christmas.

In 1964, the beloved stop-motion animated television classic, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, made its network television debut and has been delighting audiences across the country for over 50 years. “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical is a wonderful new way to experience this family tradition,” says producing partner Jonathan Flom. The national tour is a family favorite — a “holiday staple” (The Boston Globe) and an “utterly charming, top-notch production” (Orlando Sentinel).

Projections, costumes and characters are faithfully brought to the stage against a backdrop of nostalgic set designs. The 12-foot-plus-tall Abominable Snow Monster is jaw-dropping. The cast brings high energy to classic songs and dialogue, while irresistible and loveable puppets highlight the charming “roughness” from the television show’s stop-motion effects.

Flom says, “The familiar story elements from the television special are addressed with a talented cast and puppeteers who help recreate the magic on stage.” Since the special itself is a classic musical, the stage show does not feel at all like an adaptation and audiences are surprised and delighted when they see performances of songs such as “Fame and Fortune” and “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” that are heard but not performed in the TV special.

The story tells the tale of a young Rudolph who, because of the appearance of his bright, shining nose, is excluded from the Reindeer Games. He flees Christmastown and meets up with new friends Hermey the Elf and Yukon Cornelius. After finding The Island of Misfit Toys, Rudolph journeys home, where a snowstorm of epic proportions is threatening Christmas. Can Rudolph rescue his family and friends and help Santa save the holiday?

Rudolph’s partnership with PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center continues this year. The show offers a free toolkit to teachers that leverages the powerful messages from the Rudolph story to teach important character values.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical will play extended engagements in two cities this year: November 16-December 27 in Nashville, TN at Grand Ole Opry House and November 23 – December 24 in Raleigh, NC at the Duke Energy Center Performing Arts Center.