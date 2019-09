LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An army of T-rex took over Little Rock yesterday Sept. 21, due to the Run with the Rexes Fun run.

Runners had the chance to sign up and run a mile in a T-rexes shoes while having fun at War memorial Water park.

This was the first year of the fun run, and it looks like they want to make it an annual event.





You can find out more about the Fun run on their website here.