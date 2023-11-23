LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – More than 1,500 runners laced up their shoes on Thanksgiving morning in Little Rock benefitting the Arkansas Food Bank.

Participants in the annual free Gobbler Turkey Trot were asked to donate food or money to the Arkansas Food Bank. Runners donated more than 8,000 pounds of food and $1,200 to the organization this year.

People came out to run or walk a 3,4, or 6 mile course through The Heights and Hillcrest neighborhoods. The crowd included local runners and people from all over the country in town to celebrate the holiday with their families.

The event was hosted by Rock City Running.