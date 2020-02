RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – The Russellville City Council plans to have a second reading on a proposal regarding prohibiting recreational marijuana.

The agenda items says members will vote on a proposed ordinance that would prohibit sales of recreational marijuana should the state legalize it, while it is still illegal under federal law.

The proposal would not include medical marijuana.

The Russellville City Council will meet Thursday, February 20 at 6 p.m.